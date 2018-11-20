CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Don’t Plug Your Space Heaters Into Power Strips!

Fire Officials Have a Warning for You!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Male and female electrical plugs, close-up, side view

Source: Jeffrey Hamilton / Getty

Fire Officials have a warning for the public for this cold winter season. They are urging you not to plug your space heaters into power strips or extension cords.

Photo 132521. 16 feb 07. shopping product space heaters. . Photo by Keith Beaty|

Source: Keith Beaty / Getty

According to Fox28news.com, officials warn that this is a major fire hazard because power strips and extension cords are not equipped to handle the extra current flow needed to power a space heater and can overheat and even catch fire.

Space heaters should always be plugged directly into a wall and watched closely and not to fall asleep with it on. Officials say that within a 4-year span, space heaters were responsible for an estimated 56,000 reported U.S. home fires. Nearly half of those happened in the months of December -February.

Don’t Plug Your Space Heaters Into Power Strips! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close