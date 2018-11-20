Don’t Plug Your Space Heaters Into Power Strips!

Fire Officials have a warning for the public for this cold winter season. They are urging you not to plug your space heaters into power strips or extension cords.

According to Fox28news.com, officials warn that this is a major fire hazard because power strips and extension cords are not equipped to handle the extra current flow needed to power a space heater and can overheat and even catch fire.

Space heaters should always be plugged directly into a wall and watched closely and not to fall asleep with it on. Officials say that within a 4-year span, space heaters were responsible for an estimated 56,000 reported U.S. home fires. Nearly half of those happened in the months of December -February.

