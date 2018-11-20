Have you thought about what you’d take with you if you left the country? On Jazzy’s list we’re taking peanut butter because Booker T. made it! We’re also leaving with every music genre because they all belong to us. Every type of music was influenced by us so the white people will be out of music.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

10 Things Black Folks Would Take With Us If We Ever Leave The U.S. was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: