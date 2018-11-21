DONALD TRUMP: Sides With Saudis In Khashoggi Killing

The CIA concluded Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in ordering the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but that intelligence isn’t enough for Donald Trump. He issued a statement on Tuesday saying he was standing by the Saudis, rationalizing, “It could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

Trump’s statement continued, “We may never know all the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” (The New York Times)

On Tuesday Donald Trump said that the U.S. won’t break relations with Saudi Arabia over the killing of Jamal Kahshoggi. OC:…have them. [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source] “We’re not going to give up hundreds of billions of dollars in orders and let Russia, China and everybody else have them.”

Fasho Thoughts:

On the same day this news broke, so did the news that Trump had provided written answers to Robert Mueller ‘s questions in the Russian probe and a report that Trump wanted the Justice Department to prosecute Hillary Clinton and James Comey .

‘s questions in the Russian probe and a report that Trump wanted the Justice Department to prosecute and . Trump said Khashoggi’s killing “is an unacceptable and horrible crime,” but isn’t holding he Saudis responsible.

He also pointed out that punishing the Saudis would put at risk $110 billion in military sales from U.S. contractors, as well as $340 billion in other investments.

Money rules the world.

Also On 100.3: