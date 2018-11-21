CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

DONALD TRUMP: Sides With Saudis In Khashoggi Killing

1 reads
Leave a comment

The CIA concluded Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in ordering the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but that intelligence isn’t enough for Donald Trump. He issued a statement on Tuesday saying he was standing by the Saudis, rationalizing, “It could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

Trump’s statement continued, “We may never know all the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” (The New York Times)

On Tuesday Donald Trump said that the U.S. won’t break relations with Saudi Arabia over the killing of Jamal Kahshoggi. OC:…have them.  [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source]

“We’re not going to give up hundreds of billions of dollars in orders and let Russia, China and everybody else have them.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Donald Trump , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , in , Khashoggi , killing , Saudis , Sides , With

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close