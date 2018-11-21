CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Movies Opening This Week

1 reads
Leave a comment

ROBIN HOOD (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown.

WHO’S IN IT? Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Jamie DornanEve Hewson

TRIVIA:

  • The first Robin Hood movie came out in 1908.
  • Russell Crowe played Robin Hood in 2010.
  • Kevin Costner was criticized for his accent in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

 

 

CREED 2 (Sports Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, newly crowned light heavyweight champion Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago.

WHO’S IN IT? Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren

TRIVIA:

  • A sequel to 2015’s Creed and the eighth installment in the Rocky film franchise.
  • Ryan Coogler, who directed the first movie, had to bail on the sequel because of his involvement in Black Panther.
  • Dolph Lundgren played Ivan Drago in 1985’s Rocky IV.

 

 

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (Animated)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Six years after the events of Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.

WHO’S IN IT? Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Taraji P. Henson, Gal Gadot

TRIVIA:

  • Sequel to the 2012 film Wreck-It Ralph.
  • The budget was $175 million.
  • Some fans criticized the appearance of the African-American character Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, because it seemed she had European features in the first trailer. This led to a redesign to make her look closer to her 2009 appearance.

 

 

 

cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Movies , opening , This , Week

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close