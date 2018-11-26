CLOSE
SOUL TRAIN AWARDS: Erykah Badu Steals The Show

Erykah Badu was the MVP at Sunday night’s Soul Train Awards, winning a Legends award, playing a medley of her hits and DJing for the soul cypher.

Ella Mai also won big, taking Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award for “Boo’d Up.”

Faith Evans picked up the Lady of Soul Awards and knocked out “Soon as I Get Home” and “You Used to Love Me.”

Tischina Arnold and Tisha Campbell held things down as the masters of ceremonies.

One of the newer crooners who popped up was Cash Money’s Jacquees, who sang “Bed” and “You.”

Bel Biv Devoe came through to show they’ve still got what it takes to rock the crowd, with their hits “Do Me” and “Poison.” Jon B and Donnell Jones played a medley of tracks.

Erykah Badu held things down on the ones and twos for the soul cypher, featuring BJ the Chicago Kid, Queen NaijaLuke JamesThundercat and Kelly Price.

Check out the list of winners below.

Lady of Soul – Faith Evans

Best New Artist – Daniel Caesar

Best Album/Mixtape – H.E.R.

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – Ella Mai

Best Dance Performance – Ciara – “Level Up”

Rhythm & Bars – Drake – “In My Feelings.”

Best Collaboration – Daniel Caesar H.E.R. – “Best Part”

Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Soul Train Legend – Erykah Badu

Best Video – Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B – “Finesse”

Centric Certified  Ledisi

Best Gospel/Inspirational – LeCrae

 

