In sad news, Oprah Winfrey lost her mother on Thanksgiving. Vernita Lee died in her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thanksgiving at the age of 83, according to People.com

The family kept the matter very quiet over the holiday weekend and they have already held a private ceremony. According to People.com, Lee was born on May 2, 1935 and worked as a housekeeper throughout her life. She is survived by Winfrey and daughter Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, who she gave up for adoption at birth and reconnected with later in life. Lee also had two other children — son Jeffrey Lee, who died in 1989 and daughter Patricia Lee Lloyd, who died in 2003.

Our Condolences to the Winfrey family.

Oprah Winfrey’s Mom Passed On Thanksgiving.. was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

