CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Twitter Reacts To Scary White House Christmas Decor

0 reads
Leave a comment

” data-medium-file=”https://ronefoxync.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432618828318.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronefoxync.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432618828318.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-3629869″ src=”https://ronefoxync.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15432618828318.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”The Official White House Christmas Tree presentation with US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady” width=”1024″ height=”677″ /> Source: White House / News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Melania Trump released her White House Christmas decorations for her second year of celebrating Christmas at First Lady. The decorations include a hall of solid red Christmas trees and a reef made from “BE BEST” pencils. This hall leads into a room of larger Christmas trees with random ornament and mirrors highlighted my gold skylines like Saint Louis.’

No matter what, the world of Twitter was taken by the hall of red trees that cascade down the halls of the White House.

The people compared her decorations form last year and  came to the conclusion that she’s auditioning for “White House Christmas Horror” that she she could star in when “she’s no longer Mrs. Trump”. As the First Lady is for some reason not down to take suggestions on what cheer should be brought to the White House, during this festive holiday.

Many made a valid point that if this was done by ” a Democratic FLOTUS from Eastern Europe decorated the White House with red Christmas trees, Republicans would be up in arms claiming she was a communist spy”. To be honest, everything she does, seems like she has a bunch of “YES” people and she couldn’t have any real friends tell her what a “good idea” would be.

Tones of people took to compare her decorations to a hall of The Handmaid’s Tale, the bloody hall from the movie The Shining , and the Dead Yip-Yip Aliens from Sesame Street. The clever internet has created all memes to hilariously bring to light how wrong all these damn Christmas trees look.

 

Twitter Reacts To Scary White House Christmas Decor was originally published on foxync.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close