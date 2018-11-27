CLOSE
Kelly Rowland Will Play Gladys Knight!

” data-medium-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/125558649.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=200&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/125558649.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=681&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-2390751″ src=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/125558649.jpg?w=200&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Celebrates The Launch Of The Frangrance ‘Empress’ With Kelly Rowland” width=”200″ height=”300″ /> Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Go Kelly! Kelly Rowland is on a roll, she just released her first single in about 5 years and now she has landed the role of playing the iconic Gladys Knight in the new “Soul Train” series on BET.

” data-medium-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/14903027086433.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/14903027086433.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=650&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-2339175″ src=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/14903027086433.jpg?w=300&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Gladys Knight Commodores 2017″ width=”300″ height=”180″ /> Source: Olympia Entertainment / Olympia Entertainment

According to Madamenoir.com, The 10-episode series will be produced by Jesse Collins, the same man who put together the New Edition movie and the Bobby Brown Story. It will highlight the trials and triumphs of Cornelius, the “Soul Train” dancers, crew and musicians in Hollywood during the 1970s against the iconic nature of a show that spread and shaped the way the world viewed African American entertainers, community and the culture.

Kelly Price and K. Michelle have also been cast in the series. Will you watch?

Kelly Rowland Will Play Gladys Knight! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

