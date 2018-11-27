Russ used to live in Detroit and he knows how hard working and proud the people of that city are. Hearing about the GM plant closing plants and firing people makes him remember how they all voted for Trump because he promised them they wouldn’t loose their jobs. Russ believes this is due to the “tariff game,” Trump is playing with China.

#RussRant: GM Layoffs Show That People Were Played By Trump was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

