Kenya Moore’s after baby snapback is everything! The 47 yr old gave birth to her babygirl just three weeks ago and she looks amazing. Take a look at the pic she posted below:
Kenya posted this pic with the caption that read:, “#3weekspostpartum
The SnapBack is real! LOL
I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.
#brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood#love #family”
Kenya also mentioned in the comments that she cut out all carbs! Way to go Kenya!
Kenya Moore’s Snapback is Real!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com