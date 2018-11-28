” data-medium-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/14795678000727.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=200&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/14795678000727.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=683&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-2373196″ src=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/14795678000727.jpg?w=200&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Celebrities Visit SiriusXM – November 14, 2016″ width=”200″ height=”300″ /> Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Kenya Moore’s after baby snapback is everything! The 47 yr old gave birth to her babygirl just three weeks ago and she looks amazing. Take a look at the pic she posted below:

Kenya posted this pic with the caption that read:, “#3weekspostpartum

#47yearoldsnapback

#Csection

#teamnosleep

The SnapBack is real! LOL

I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.

#brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood#love #family”

Kenya also mentioned in the comments that she cut out all carbs! Way to go Kenya!

Kenya Moore’s Snapback is Real!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

