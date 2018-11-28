CLOSE
Kenya Moore’s Snapback is Real!!

Kenya Moore’s after baby snapback is everything! The 47 yr old gave birth to her babygirl just three weeks ago and she looks amazing. Take a look at the pic she posted below:

Kenya posted this pic with the caption that read:, “#3weekspostpartum

#47yearoldsnapback

#Csection

#teamnosleep

The SnapBack is real! 🙈👀😝😊LOL

I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.

#brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood#love #family

Kenya also mentioned in the comments that she cut out all carbs! Way to go Kenya!

