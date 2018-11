It’s been sixteen years and one month since Run-DMC’s DJ, Jam Master Jay was killed. That murder is still unsolved today.

Netflix’s original documentary series, ReMastered, wants to try and get to the bottom of what the NYPD declared a cold case last year. The series is broken into eight “tracks” and track-3 is about the life and death of JMJ.

ReMastered premieres on Friday, December 7th.

