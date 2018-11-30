When it comes to neighborhoods, when Black people move in people think, “there goes the neighborhood.” But when white folks move in the thing “here it comes.” Neighborhoods are not and have never been built for Black people, DL says the only place that has been built for Black people is the “penitentiary.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s GED Section: ‘Perception Becomes Reality’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: