” data-medium-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2016/01/14524415757976.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2016/01/14524415757976.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-2249065″ src=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2016/01/14524415757976.jpg?w=300&quality=80&strip=all alt=”BET Celebration Of Gospel 2016 – Arrivals” width=”300″ height=”210″ /> Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Taraji P. Henson was forced to become vegan to avoid stomach cancer, according to Essence.com.

Taraji revealed that after suffering from massive stomach pains, her doctor advised her to change her eating habits, or else she could risk having stomach cancer. In Instyle Magazine’s January Issue, Taraji said, “It took a doctor in Macon, Ga., to say, ‘If you don’t change what you’re doing, you’re going to get stomach cancer.’ I said, ‘Say no more.’ So I switched everything up out of necessity. I want to live. Thank God, because I feel so much better.”

Wow! We are so glad that she is taking care of herself and caught this before it became a major health issue.

What Health Scare Made Taraji Go Vegan? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: