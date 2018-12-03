” data-medium-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/133293036.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=213&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/133293036.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=728&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-2389171″ src=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/133293036.jpg?w=213&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Soul Train Awards 2011 – Show” width=”213″ height=”300″ /> Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Since her split from Vincent Herbert, Tamar has been looking extra slim which has lead her fans to ask if she went under the knife and had a tummy tuck. Tamar recently addressed the question in a video she posted to instagram. Find out what her answer is below:

Tamar posted this video of her having a sweaty work out in the gym with the caption that read, “I love y’all…(some of y’all)….but i didn’t have no dang tummy tuck!!! there is something called HARD work!!! Plus i love to workout….. Sometimes! NOW let’s get back to the videos!” In the video she says, “My surgery is the damn gym. Try it!! It works!!!”

She does look great though.

Did Tamar Have a Tummy Tuck? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: