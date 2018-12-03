CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Did Tamar Have a Tummy Tuck?

1 reads
Leave a comment

” data-medium-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/133293036.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=213&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/133293036.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=728&strip=all class=”alignnone size-medium wp-image-2389171″ src=”https://ronemycolumbusmagic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/133293036.jpg?w=213&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Soul Train Awards 2011 – Show” width=”213″ height=”300″ /> Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Since her split from Vincent Herbert, Tamar has been looking extra slim which has lead her fans to ask if she went under the knife and had a tummy tuck. Tamar recently addressed the question in a video she posted to instagram. Find out what her answer is below:

Tamar posted this video of her having a sweaty work out in the gym with the caption that read, “I love y’all…(some of y’all)….but i didn’t have no dang tummy tuck!!!  there is something called HARD work!!! Plus i love to workout….. Sometimes! NOW let’s get back to the videos!” In the video she says, “My surgery is the damn gym. Try it!! It works!!!”

She does look great though.

 

Did Tamar Have a Tummy Tuck? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close