Offset Danced Background In Whitney Houston Video….

Source: Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike / Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike

Did you know that before rapping, Offset’s first love was dancing? He even danced background in a Whitney Houston video. Check out the video below:

A young Offset was only 10 years old when he pop locked his way through a dance scene in the Whitney Houston’s video for her song titled, “Whatchulookinat” according to TheJasmineBrand.com. “Whatchulookinat” was released in 2002. It was the first single from Houston’s fifth studio album, Just Whitney. Rumor has it that he’s worked with TLC as well.

Last week, Offset shared a photo from the set of the video with the caption that read, “I been doing this entertainment, God is my witness, which one is me?”

 

Offset Danced Background In Whitney Houston Video…. was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

