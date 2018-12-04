MARIAH CAREY: Number-One For Christmas

Mariah Carey has the most-played song of the holiday season.

Her 1994 recording “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” written with Walter Afanasieff, tops ASCAP‘s latest rankings of Yuletide tunes.

The producer and co-writer says, “From the very beginning, Mariah and I wanted to create music that would make listeners feel the same sense of nostalgia we all feel around the holiday season. And what started as a simple rock and roll melody on the piano, I’m so pleased to say, has topped this list once again and become a holiday classic.”

The rest of the Top 10 are all from the mid-’80s or earlier:

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Meredith Willson (1951)

(1951) “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Johnny Marks (1964)

(1964) “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Johnny Marks (1958)

(1958) “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Edward Pola and George Wyle (1958)

and (1958) “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks (1949)

(1949) “Last Christmas” by George Michael (1984)

(1984) “Jingle Bell Rock” by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe (1958)

and (1958) “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne (1945)

and (1945) “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish (1948)

Some evergreens finished lower on the list:

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” ranks number-11.

“Here Comes Santa Claus” stands 12th

“White Christmas” is 13th

“Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano ranks number-17

ranks number-17 “Blue Christmas” — most closely associated with Elvis Presley — is now 21st.

— is now 21st. “Wonderful Christmastime” — the Paul McCartney song covered this year by The Monkees — is number-25.

