MARIAH CAREY: Number-One For Christmas

Mariah Carey has the most-played song of the holiday season.

Her 1994 recording “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” written with Walter Afanasieff, tops ASCAP‘s latest rankings of Yuletide tunes.

The producer and co-writer says, “From the very beginning, Mariah and I wanted to create music that would make listeners feel the same sense of nostalgia we all feel around the holiday season. And what started as a simple rock and roll melody on the piano, I’m so pleased to say, has topped this list once again and become a holiday classic.”

The rest of the Top 10 are all from the mid-’80s or earlier:

  • “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Meredith Willson (1951)
  • “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Johnny Marks (1964)
  • “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Johnny Marks (1958)
  • “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Edward Pola and George Wyle (1958)
  • “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks (1949)
  • “Last Christmas” by George Michael (1984)
  • “Jingle Bell Rock” by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe (1958)
  • “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne (1945)
  • “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish (1948)

Some evergreens finished lower on the list:

  • “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” ranks number-11.
  • “Here Comes Santa Claus” stands 12th
  • “White Christmas” is 13th
  • “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano ranks number-17
  • “Blue Christmas” — most closely associated with Elvis Presley — is now 21st.
  • “Wonderful Christmastime” — the Paul McCartney song covered this year by The Monkees — is number-25.
