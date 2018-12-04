CLOSE
Urban Meyer Ready To Retire After Rose Bowl

Urban Meyer is officially retiring! Meyer is stepping down as the head coach at Ohio State at the conclusion of the season, according to USAToday.com

His last game is said to be on New Years Day when OSU takes on Washington in “The Rose Bowl.”  Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will take over January 2nd.  Athletic director Gene Smith, along with Ryan Day and Urban Meyer will discuss the change in a news conference at 2 p.m. ET.

The 54 yr old currently has a career record of 82-9 in seven seasons at Ohio State, including a national title in 2014. He previously spent six seasons — and won two national championships.

 

