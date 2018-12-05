CARDI B, OFFSET: Divorcing

Late Tuesday night, Cardi B revealed that she’s divorcing Offset.

She posted to Instagram a video announcement while topless. Cardi said they’re better friends and business partners than lovers. “For a long time” things between them have been sour.

Cardi claimed “it’s nobody’s fault” meaning she might be to blame. She ended her message to 36 million followers by saying, (quote) “I’m always going to have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.” (Complex)

RELATED STORY: All The Times Cardi B Gave us Iconic Style

Just a few days ago in Los Angeles, Cardi brought Offset on stage at the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball. They performed together. Afterward, Cardi paid him a compliment, (quote) “Thank you, husband. He’s so fine. That’s my baby daddy y’all.” (Variety)

Fasho Thoughts:

Still awaiting a response from Offset.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 20th.

If Offset and Cardi B cannot make it work, does true love even exist?

December is the month with the most breakups and alternatively the most marriage proposals.

Life and career changed so fast for Cardi this year.

Also On 100.3: