The same technology that allows cellphones to have facial recognition is now being used in the medical field. Doctors are able to take that technology to screen for cancer tumors. The technology identified the different tumor types with 82% accuracy. This new development could help doctors educate patients on their disease and treatment options.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: New Ways To Screen For Cancer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: