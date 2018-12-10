Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Grinch’

Nothing says Christmas time like The Grinch! There’s the great classic version and a new version in theaters now. But, Oleebo says you’ll do better staying home and watching one of the older versions because the new one is a “crappy remake.” But, if you insist on seeing the new one purchase a bootleg copy from him. He’ll give you “a good deal!”

