Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Grinch’

Entertainment
| 12.10.18
Leave a comment
Nothing says Christmas time like The Grinch! There’s the great classic version and a new version in theaters now. But, Oleebo says you’ll do better staying home and watching one of the older versions because the new one is a “crappy remake.” But, if you insist on seeing the new one purchase a bootleg copy from him. He’ll give you “a good deal!”

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Grinch’ was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

