Urban One Honors: April Ryan Aims To "Aspire To Inspire"

12.12.18
April Ryan‘s exceptional coverage of the White House, withstanding attacks from #45 and republicans along the way has been remarkable, to say the least.  The bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks received the well-deserved Media Personality Of The Year award at the Inaugural Urban One Honors celebration on Sunday, December 9th at The Anthem.

Ryan’s strength and resolve encourages young media members to stay the course while never backing down. To fight for truth and be authentic. Ryan speaks on receiving this prestigious honor and gives advice to media professionals who are growing in this fast-paced, tough business.

