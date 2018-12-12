CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch Depending On Your Mood

She has one for each messy feeling.

0 reads
Leave a comment
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

With awards season coming around, controversy is bound to follow, especially in an entertainment industry that doesn’t always reward diverse voices.

This year, Regina King is the actress up for discussion, considering her stellar performances in T.V. and cinema. The 47-year-old actress, who’s been in the business since she was a teenager on 227, excelled this year with acclaimed performances on Netflix’s Seven Seconds and the movie If Beale Street Could Talk.

However, recently the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced their nominations and King was nowhere to be found. The Internet was not amused.

 

Though King has been acknowledged to a degree with three Emmy wins, her diverse catalog of performances could definitely get more shine.

Especially when this woman literally has a performance to match your every shmood.

Hit the next pages to peep how her acting range can match whatever you’re going through. Each performance should prove why she’s SAG Award-worthy yesterday, today and tomorrow!

We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch Depending On Your Mood was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close