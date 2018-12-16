Poll Shows What Crucial Iowa Voters Think About Likely Black Candidates For President

A new poll of Iowa Democrats released on Saturday revealed how they viewed the chances of two potential African-American candidates to beat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Nearly a third of Iowa Democrats said they would choose former Vice President Joe Biden as their top choice in the Iowa Caucuses, Politico reported. Sens. Kamala Harris of California and New Jersey’s Cory Booker were in the middle of a crowded field of about 20 candidates.

These politicians have not announced their intention to run for president, and the Iowa caucus is months away—scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.

Still, this poll is considered an early indicator of the mood among Democrats. Iowa is the first state in the presidential nominating process. The winner has won the Democratic presidential nomination in six consecutive election cycles, according to Politico.

In 2008, Iowa Caucus Democrats gave then-Sen. Barack Obama its seal of approval. Iowans connected with Obama’s message of hope and change, and he rode that wave of enthusiasm all the way to the White House.

Biden led the field with 32 percent. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent, came in second place with 19 percent, followed by Texas’ Rep. Beto O’Rourke with 11 percent.

Everyone else has single digits: Massachusetts’ Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 8 percent, Harris at 5 percent, and Booker at 4 percent.

There has been a lot of Buzz about a possible Booker presidential run, especially after he received an important invitation in September from Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price to be the keynote speaker at the party’s fall gala.

Harris said that she’s “not ruling out” a 2020 presidential run. The Washington Post ranked her third in July among likely Democratic candidates to win the party’s nomination—behind Sanders and Warren.

A majority of the Iowa Democrats who were polled, 54 percent, said they want a candidate who could defeat Trump in 2020. About 40 percent said they are looking for a candidate who shares their views on key issues.

They believe that Biden has the best chance of topping the president. At the same time, he was also the best-liked candidate in the field. About 82 percent of them had a favorable view of the former vice president. Additionally, Biden and Sanders led the pack in name recognition.

