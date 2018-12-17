SNOOP DOGG: New Cookbook

Snoop Dogg wants to help you fix the perfect plate at your holiday party.

The D-O-Double-G just dropped a cookbook titled From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen. The collection features more than 50 recipes from Snoop’s personal collection, including Baked Mac and Cheese, “Faux-tisserie” Chicken and his take on the classic Gin and Juice cocktail. And in case you’ve got a case of the munchies, there are also stoner-friendly snacks like a brownie recipe that asks for a “sprinkle of Snoop’s herbs and spices,” Frito BBQ twists and chewy Starbursts.

If you’ve got 15 bucks, you can scoop up a copy on Amazon and start cheffing up.

Fasho Thoughts:

Earlier this year, Snoop set a Guinness World Record when he made the biggest gin and juice ever, live on stage.

Uncle Snoop is such a fitting title for a guy who’s made us laugh and shared war stories from the streets, and now wants to teach us how to cook.

Just double-check some of those quantities. I don’t know if I trust Snoop’s math.

Guess he picked up a couple tips from his friend Martha Stewart .

. Sounds like a good Christmas gift or stocking stuffer for the foodie, hip-hop head or Snoop fan in your life.

