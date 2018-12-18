CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Donnie McClurkin Shares Horrifying Photos Of His Near-Fatal Car Accident

The iconic gospel singer recently lost consciousness behind the wheel, started swerving in traffic and crashed into a concrete medium.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Stellar Gospel Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Days after Donnie McClurkin announced that he had been in a nearly fatal car accident, he shared photos of the horrifying crash.

“This is the totaled car that two angels rescued me from ….after passing out while driving I don’t remember most of what happened a day and a half ago…but God!,” the 59-year-old gospel singer wrote last Friday.

Adding, “I overrode doctors and sisters advice and flew to KENYA today for ministry Saturday @ TWO RIVERS. and home on this Sunday to celebrate life…My new Christmas single “MY FAVORITE THINGS” has one more thing added to the list….LIFE!”

McClurkin concluded that while he’s still hurting, he’s definitely on the mend and doing better.

“I’m hurting and limping (a little) but I’m STILL HERE!!! TGBTG”

As we previously reported, the 59-year-old iconic gospel singer lost consciousness behind the wheel, started swerving in traffic to land into a concrete medium.

Last week, he told folks, “Was in a serious accident at 12:50am this morning…passed out while driving on the highway,” McClurkin wrote. “Totaled the car…hospitalized, going through a myriad of tests…..But I’m alive!!!

Mcclurkin described the incident and how two people witnessed his car’s erratic behavior and followed behind him until he crashed.

“Lost consciousness driving…but two human angels followed my swerving car with their emergency blinkers onto stop traffic ….drove behind me until my car crashed into the middle concrete island. I remember none of it except those two angels pulling me out of the passengers side of the crumbled TOTALED car..airbags deployed…crushed metal and Fiberglas!!”

We’re happy to see that he is recovering well.

Praise!

RELATED NEWS:

Donnie Mcclurkin Totals Car After Passing Out Behind The Wheel

Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah LaBelle, Killed In Car Crash

GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $655,000 For Woman Who Lost Family In Tragic Duck Boat Accident

Donnie McClurkin Shares Horrifying Photos Of His Near-Fatal Car Accident was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close