Strategies to Make Your Blended Family Work

Happy Holidays to you and your family! With 2019 popping up in less than a week, I would love it if all families, baby fathers, baby mothers, and girlfriends, and boyfriends, wives, husbands could get along, especially if their are children involved. I’m doing this post because it is close to my heart, and I myself am apart of a blended family. My son Elijah has to brothers on his fathers side, and I will admit me and the moms didn’t immediately see eye to eye, and yes at one point things turned violent. So I am going to tell you what worked for me, and how now we are co parenting the kids together.

Limit Your Expectations

Acknowledge the Challenge

Let Your Stepchild Set the Pace

Create a family routine

Make time to experience “real life” together

Always Communicate

Have compassion for everyones feelings

Follow this up HERE

Strategies to Make Your Blended Family Work was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

