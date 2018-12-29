CLOSE
Usher File’s For Divorce From Grace Miguel!?

It is being reported that singer Usher filed for divorce on Christmas Eve from his wife of 3 years Grace Miguel.

It’s also being reported that the couple who have been estranged for quite sometime just couldn’t get past the rumors of his infidelity but more so the rumors of him having herpes.

According to TMZ

The docs state December 24, 2017 as the couple’s date of separation. They also say the two reached a confidential settlement agreement … so it’s all finished and just waiting on a judge to sign off.

In a joint statement, Usher and Grace said, “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”

