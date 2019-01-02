Two Cincinnati Police Officers Suspended After Caught Using N-Word

Two Cincinnati officers–one white and one black–were suspended after body cameras revealed the officers using offensive, racist language in separate incidents while on duty. Police Chief Elliot Issac has deemed the behavior of Officer Dennis Barnette, who was suspended last Wednesday (December 26) after he was overheard using the N-word on body camera. Another Cincinnati police officer, Donte Hill, was suspended after Chief Issac decided to revisit an incident in which Officer Hill used the N-word on camera in September. Officer Hill (who is black) was initially reprimanded but Chief Issac said the previous investigation wasn’t done right.

SOURCES: Cincinnati Enquirer & WLWT YouTube

