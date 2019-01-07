CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

SNOOP DOGG: Speaks Out Against Government Shutdown

0 reads
Leave a comment

Snoop Dogg is getting political and speaking out against President Trump.

Snoop weighed in with his views on the government shutdown, calling any federal worker who votes for Trump for re-election a “stupid [m-effer].” The West Coast vet says the furloughed fed employees are being treated unfairly and the fact that Trump is taking so long to come to a resolution means he doesn’t care. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Snoop for president!
  • If he didn’t care what Eminem said, you think he’s gonna be bothered by Snoop?
  • Who cares what Snoop thinks about politics?
  • He smokes so much I’m surprised he even knows who the president is — let alone that there’s a shutdown.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Against , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Government , out , shutdown , snoop dogg , speaks

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close