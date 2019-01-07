SNOOP DOGG: Speaks Out Against Government Shutdown

Snoop Dogg is getting political and speaking out against President Trump.

Snoop weighed in with his views on the government shutdown, calling any federal worker who votes for Trump for re-election a “stupid [m-effer].” The West Coast vet says the furloughed fed employees are being treated unfairly and the fact that Trump is taking so long to come to a resolution means he doesn’t care. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Snoop for president!

If he didn’t care what Eminem said, you think he’s gonna be bothered by Snoop?

said, you think he’s gonna be bothered by Snoop? Who cares what Snoop thinks about politics?

He smokes so much I’m surprised he even knows who the president is — let alone that there’s a shutdown.

