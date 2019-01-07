The hot topic over the weekend was the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. Even though R. Kelly has known about this documentary for years, he is going on and on about how he’s going to sue everyone involved. If this is true why has’t he done it yet? Russ says it’s because he knows that the odds of him winning are “slim to none.”

#RussRant: R. Kelly Claims He’s Going To Sue Everyone Involved With ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

