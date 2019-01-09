CLOSE
Trump Walks Out of Meeting with Democratic Leaders Over Wall Discussions

President Trump Attends Senate Republicans Weekly Policy Luncheons On Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump said on Twitter that a meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on funding a wall along the southern border of America was a “total waste of time.”

Trump met with Congressional leaders with both parties on Wednesday as a government shutdown approaches the three-week mark. At odds is a disagreement between Trump and Congressional Democrats on funding a border wall. Trump has demanded more than $5 billion in funding from Congress for a border wall in exchange for agreeing to reopen the government.

Meanwhile, nearly 800,000 federal employees will likely miss their next paycheck later this week as government offices and national parks across the country are closed, or running with skeleton operations.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Trump Walks Out of Meeting with Democratic Leaders Over Wall Discussions was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

