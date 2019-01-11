Congrats are in order for Juelz Santana and Kimbella got hitched! The Love and Hip New York couple got married Thursday night in front of friends and family.

Some of the guests included Lil Kim, Jim Jones, Cam’Ron, Maino, Joe Budden and more. Juelz popped the question in November of last year. He is facing a few years in jail so they got married quickly.

LHH:NYC Juelz Santana & Kimbella Are Married! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

