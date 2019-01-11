CLOSE
Feature Story
Border Wall GoFundMe To Refund Money After Falling Short Of $1 Billion Goal

The GoFundMe raised $20 million

President Donald Trump...

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

The veteran who launched a GoFundMe to build Donald Trump’s border wall is ending his campaign.

With the government currently in the midst of a 21-day shutdown, Brian Kolfage said he’s going to build the wall himself. He’s received $20 million in donations but all of those donations are going back because according to GoFundMe, Kolfage broke the original promise of the fundraiser.

“When I created this fundraiser, I said if we did not reach our goal we will refund donors,” Brian Kolfage said in a statement posted to the GoFundMe page. “I am honoring that commitment today. We will promptly refund your donation unless you tell us you approve our new plan for action.”

According to a spokesman for GoFundMe, “If a donor does not want a refund, they must proactively elect to redirect their donation to that organization. If they do not take that step, they will automatically receive a full refund.”

The GoFundMe had garnered attention over the past few weeks since it was announced, steadily climbing in the amount of donations. More than 330,000 people donated to the wall with some anonymous donor putting in $50,000.

Border Wall GoFundMe To Refund Money After Falling Short Of $1 Billion Goal

