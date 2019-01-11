Guys sometimes think they’re a ladies man, but they’re just creepy! They like old photos online and even like to stand really close to women. Also guys, don’t send photos to women if they didn’t ask for them! If she wants to see you, she’ll ask. And if you’re lucky enough to get a phone number, don’t call while she’s still standing there.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10: Creepy Guy Moves was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: