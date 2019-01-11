CLOSE
Weatherman Fired For Racial Slur But Bernice King Say’s He Shouldn’t Be!? [VIDEO]

A weatherman is seeing cloudy skies with thunderstorms after he made a slip of his icy tongue and spit out a racial slur.

Chief meteorologist, Jeremy Kappell, of a NBC station in Rochester was fired on Monday for saying “Martin Luther Coon Park” during a live broadcast when referring to a park in New York named after Martin Luther King Jr.

Jeremy Kappell says the remark was an accidental slip of the tongue.

But believe it or not, the one person that you would think would be pleased with the decision to fire him is not so sure that’s the right thing to do.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King believes there’s a better way to handle the situation other than firing the Jeremy Kappell.

The question is do you agree with her?

Check out all of what Bernice King had to say below as well as the incident by Jeremy Kappell that led to this discussion.

Weatherman Fired For Racial Slur But Bernice King Say’s He Shouldn’t Be!? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

