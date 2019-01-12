CLOSE
Feature Story
R. Kelly’s Attorney Say’s Aaliyah Lied!? [VIDEO]

Aaliyah

Source: Catherine McGann / Getty

R Kelly is fighting back after the airing of ‘Surviving R Kelly’, even going so far as to throw the late singer Aaliyah under the bus. According to R Kelly’s attorney there is nothing to really fight back about because the allegations aren’t true and the princess of R&B, Aaliyah, lied.

R Kelly’s lawyer Steven Greenberg sat down in an interview to tell his clients side of the story. According to Greenberg his client is not operating a sex cult. Greensburg also said that he has met alone personally with Joycelyn Savage she is happy and she has even been seen out alone without R. Kelly.

When the question was asked to Steven Greenberg, does R Kelly “denies ever having a sexual relationship with someone that’s under the age of consent?” Attorney Steven Greenberg response was “yes, he absolutely does” but then when Greenberg was asked about R Kelly being married to then 15 year old R&B singer, Aaliyah, Greenberg’s response was that “Yes” they were married, but it was Greenberg’s understanding that Aaliyah LIED about her age and R. Kelly had NO IDEA.

Check out R Kelly’s Attorney Steven Greenberg’s full interview below.

R. Kelly’s Attorney Say’s Aaliyah Lied!? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

