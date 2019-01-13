Ohio’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary to Open Soon

Uh oh! Y’all ready for these marijuana dispensaries to open in Ohio? The first legal sale of marijuana in the state could happen as early as next week. According to Fox 28, The state’s medical marijuana program has been weighed down with delays but relief for patients could be coming soon.

Medical-grade marijuana has been growing in Ohio for months. Those plants are currently being tested while the dispensaries which will sell it get ready to open its doors.

“That’s why 2019 is so exciting,” said Erik Vaughan, the president and CEO of The Forest Sandusky, one of more than 50 dispensaries approved across Ohio. “That’s when we’re finally able to see patients walk in the door and walking out with medicine.”

Vaughan opened the doors to his store Friday to the media. Once he’s open for business, only patients with a medical marijuana card will be allowed inside. For the moment, his shelves are empty as he waits for medical marijuana products to be tested and approved by the state.

The Forest could be the first dispensary cleared to open. State law mandates dispensaries are located across the state so patients won’t need to travel far to get their medications.

For the moment there are 21 diseases and ailments approved by the state for a patient to be eligible to use medical marijuana. Last week state officials held hearings on whether to include six more ailments, including opioid addiction.

