NFL PLAYOFFS: Saints, Patriots, Rams And Chiefs Advance

The road the Super Bowl 53 got a little less crowded over the weekend as the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs all knocked off their challengers in the Divisional Games to advance to the conference finals.

New Orleans beat defending Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-14 in Sunday’s late game.

New England crushed the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday’s early game, 41-28.

In Saturday’s late game, the Rams held on to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 30-22.

In Saturday’s early contest, the Chiefs dominated the Indianapolis Colts, 31-13.

In the NFC Championship game set for 3 p.m. ET Sunday, the Rams will meet the Saints in New Orleans on FOX.

The AFC Championship will pit the Patriots against the Chiefs in Kansas City at 6:40 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.

The winners will meet in Super Bowl 53 on February 3rd. (NFL.com)

