Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton Join “Celebrity Big Brother”

Today

Two of our favorite reality tv stars are joining the cast of CBS Celebrity Big Brother! Congrats to Real Housewives of ATL’s Kandi Burrus and The Braxton’s, Tamar Braxton.

Tamar Braxton - Radio One Richmond

Both ladies made the major announcement on their social media pages.

The show will premiere Jan. 21st with a grand prize is $250,000.

Other cast members include: former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Linsay Lohan’s mother Dina LohanRyan Lochte, actor Kato Kaelin, WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie, Joey Lawrence, Tom Green, Jonathan Bennett, Olympic bobsledder Lolo Jones and former NFL star Ricky Williams, according to TheJasmineBrand.com.

Will you check out the new season?

Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton Join “Celebrity Big Brother” was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
