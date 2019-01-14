CLOSE
Master P Announces Biopic

Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

Make ’em say Ugghhhhhh!!! Master P is finally getting the biopic treatment. Percy Miller recently announced his new deal with lions gate to produce his biopic titled, King of The South Ice Cream Man.

 

P shared a video to social media with the caption that read, “Today we made history! Signed one of the biggest deals with LionsGate for the Master P biopic “King of the South IceCream Man”??Salute to the kings that came before me Lil J, Uncle Luke, and Tony Draper. God is good to be able to be alive and tell your story, and have it written by Tyger Williams who did Menace to society. Movies..Movies…Movies ? Go to Moneyatti.com to get that new drip? #WeAllWeGot”

