H.E.R popped onto the music scene surrounded by a cloud of mystery. She kept her identity and face a mystery on on purpose because she “just wanted to make it about the music and nothing else.”

We still haven’t gotten her government name but she says her stage name, H.E.R stands for Having Everything Relieved.

She seemingly popped out from the shadows and now has five Grammy nominations. She says “it’s never about the accolades,” but is “excited about the Grammy’s” because she’s being recognized for her work which is what she wanted.

We’re all rooting for her and DL says he hopes she wins all five Grammys!

H.E.R Has Popped Out Of The Shadows With 5 Grammy Nominations

