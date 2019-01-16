Oh Wow!! A Euclid Ohio teen called the police on her own father for committing one of the worst sins against her ever, he took her phone!

According to FoxNews.com, police in Euclid, Ohio, responded to a theft call at a residence only to find that a 16 yr old female was upset with her dad for taking her phone.

The father told cops he took the device away for disciplinary reasons, and of course, the officer backed him on it. Officers told the nonchalant teen that having a cell phone under the age of 18 is a ‘privilege’ and not a ‘right’ and suggested she follow the rules her father set if she hoped to get the phone returned.”

Man, this snowflake generation got life messed up!

Ohio Teen Calls Cop Cause Dad Took Her Phone! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: