CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Gregg Leakes Apologizes To NeNe For Lashing Out At Her: ‘She Deserves Much More’

The "RHOA" stars have had some rocky times since the 64-year-old was diagnosed with stage-3 colon cancer.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Essence Magazine Celebrates October Cover Star Kandi Burruss

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Following Sunday’s the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Gregg Leakes issued a heartfelt public apology to his wife Nene Leakes.

See, in the lastest episode of Bravo’s hit reality show, Nene admitted that Gregg, who is battling stage-3 colon cancer, has been mistreating her while she’s been taking care of him. A fact that the 64-year-old owns up to.

“We always hurt the ones we love… because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” he wrote on Instagram on Monday.

He added, “I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me.”

“I pray to God to get it together… she’s done NO wrong… this is ALL on me.”

Concluding, “Cancer will change your life.”

 

This isn’t the first time that Nene has shared that taking care of Gregg after his diagnosis last June hasn’t been easy. Last November she tweeted, “I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

And she later elaborated to PEOPLE the difficulties of taking care of someone living with cancer.

“It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” she said. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f— am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s—! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t wants me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”

Nene added, “He’s changed as a person, his attitude changed. I feel like that day, I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he’s sick and I need to remind myself because he’s so on the edge. He’s not nice, but he can’t help it.”

As we previously reported, last June Nene revealed that Gregg had cancer.

“Our New Normal and the fight begins,” she wrote.

 

#F&ckCancer is right.

Sending our love and prayers for Gregg, Nene and their family.

RELATED NEWS:

‘Bossip on WEtv’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Gives Update On Gregg’s Fight With Cancer

Colon Cancer Is Affecting Our Black Men, What You Need To Know About The Disease

NeNe Leakes Reveals Her Husband Greg Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer: “The Fight Begins”

NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

16 photos Launch gallery

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

Continue reading NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

Gregg Leakes Apologizes To NeNe For Lashing Out At Her: ‘She Deserves Much More’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close