Gregg Leakes Apologizes To NeNe For Lashing Out At Her: ‘She Deserves Much More’

Following Sunday’s the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Gregg Leakes issued a heartfelt public apology to his wife Nene Leakes.

See, in the lastest episode of Bravo’s hit reality show, Nene admitted that Gregg, who is battling stage-3 colon cancer, has been mistreating her while she’s been taking care of him. A fact that the 64-year-old owns up to.

“We always hurt the ones we love… because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” he wrote on Instagram on Monday.

He added, “I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me.”

“I pray to God to get it together… she’s done NO wrong… this is ALL on me.”

Concluding, “Cancer will change your life.”

This isn’t the first time that Nene has shared that taking care of Gregg after his diagnosis last June hasn’t been easy. Last November she tweeted, “I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

I would just think 🤔 if i have or had cancer, i would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 29, 2018

And she later elaborated to PEOPLE the difficulties of taking care of someone living with cancer.

“It’s very, very hard to be a caretaker,” she said. “People call and they say, ‘How’s Gregg doing?’ and I want to throw the phone and say, ‘How the f— am I doing? I’m going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out!’ I am not good at this s—! I would rather hire somebody. Gregg doesn’t wants me to hire somebody, but I’m just not good. I’m not good at fluffing the pillow; I’m good at buying the pillow.”

Nene added, “He’s changed as a person, his attitude changed. I feel like that day, I lost my husband. Our whole dynamic changed. Sometimes I forget that he’s sick and I need to remind myself because he’s so on the edge. He’s not nice, but he can’t help it.”

As we previously reported, last June Nene revealed that Gregg had cancer.

“Our New Normal and the fight begins,” she wrote.

#F&ckCancer is right.

Sending our love and prayers for Gregg, Nene and their family.

Gregg Leakes Apologizes To NeNe For Lashing Out At Her: ‘She Deserves Much More’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com