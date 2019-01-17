R. KELLY: Former Manager Will Surrender

R. Kelly’s former manager James Mason plans to turn himself in.

A warrant was issued in Mason’s name earlier this month, after family members of one of Kelly’s alleged victims claimed they’d been threatened by the singer’s entourage. Mason was cited for “terroristic threats and acts,” and will surrender in Henry County, Georgia today.

An attorney for Timothy Savage, father of Joycelyn Savage, says the family isn’t worried about Mason bailing out as long as he keeps his distance. They’re also considering hiring personal security. (The Blast)

Fasho Thoughts:

Makes more sense to face the music than to keep running.

He’s innocent until proven guilty.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly still hasn’t been charged with anything despite being under investigation in two states.

