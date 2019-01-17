CLOSE
WHITE HOUSE ATTACK: Allegedly Planned By Georgia Man

A man arrested by federal authorities in Atlanta on Wednesday was allegedly planning to attack the White House, but he was stopped by the FBI.

The 21-year-old, identified as Hasher Jallal Taheb of Cumming, Georgia, was apprehended in a sting in which he was attempting to trade his vehicle for explosives. Later in the day, he appeared in Atlanta courtroom to face charges in the case.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force found Taheb through a tip from a source that said he had been radicalized, but officials said he acted alone in his plot and they made no claims that he had specific ties to any terrorist group.

Taheb’s alleged plan to attack the White House was going to be carried out with explosives and guns on Thursday, although he said days before the planned attack that he’d never actually fired a weapon.

He could receive from five to 20 years in prison for planning to destroy a government building. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Some people are upset about the government shutdown, but this is taking things a step too far.
  • Trump wants to build a wall, but that money might be better spent trying to stop those already in the country from committing violent acts.
  • It’s a bit ironic that the same FBI Trump constantly complains about may have saved his life.
Don Juan Fasho

