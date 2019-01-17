CLOSE
Miley Cyrus Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 16, 2016

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Don’t you wish a pregnancy on Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth! At least not yet anyway. After a rumor got sparked that she and husband Liam were expecting their first girl and expected to raise her in Australia, Cyrus clapped back.

The pop singer decided to set the record straight on those pregnancy rumors and shut them down in only a way that Miley could.

She called the initial report “b.s.” and then when it came to just trolling the attention spans of us all, she referenced to an egg breaking Kylie Jenner’s record for most Instagram likes on a photo and photoshopped it on her stomach.

“I’m not “Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “Happy For Us,” she wrote. “We’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives….Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

So there, let Miley and Liam just be happily married at the moment before you want them to raise a family.

Miley Cyrus Responds To Pregnancy Rumors was originally published on radionowhouston.com

