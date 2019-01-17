DL’S Top 10: Things Black Folks Allegedly Don’t Do

We hear a lot of things about ourselves, some are true and some aren’t. For example, apparently Black folks don’t tip. Both Jasmine and DL feel they’re great tippers and even sometimes over tip. Black people also allegedly don’t age, that one is true. “Black don’t crack!” But, if you’re mixed with something else you might.

