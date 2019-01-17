=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

A Texas teacher has been removed from the classroom after he was accused of watching porn while in the classroom.

Kira Lackey-Thompson, a mother of one of his students, is angry after learning about the accusations.

“That is a private thing, and I understand that people have their private things that they do. It’s an adult thing,” Lackey-Thompson told Click 2 Houston. “There is a time and a place. In my child’s classroom, during school hours, my child in the classroom? Not the time and place.”

Lackey-Thompson’s son is a junior at La Porte High School and was in class Tuesday when another student allegedly saw the teacher watching a pornographic video on a laptop. Her son said when the teacher stepped away from his desk one of the students captured video of the pornographic image on the teacher’s laptop, posted it to social media and reported it to the front office.

Administrators removed the teacher from the campus Tuesday morning and he will remain on paid administrative leave “until the matter is resolved,” according to a statement by La Porte High School.

Lackey-Thompson doesn’t believe the teacher should be allowed back in the classroom.

“How long has he been doing it?” Lackey-Thompson asked “How many other kids have seen it and didn’t say anything? If you feel comfortable enough to watch pornography in a classroom full of underage children this not the profession for you.”

Teacher On Paid Administrative Leave After Being Accused Of Watching Porn In Class was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com