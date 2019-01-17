Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Teacher On Paid Administrative Leave After Being Accused Of Watching Porn In Class

1 reads
Leave a comment

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

A Texas teacher has been removed from the classroom after he was accused of watching porn while in the classroom.

Kira Lackey-Thompson, a mother of one of his students, is angry after learning about the accusations.

“That is a private thing, and I understand that people have their private things that they do. It’s an adult thing,” Lackey-Thompson told Click 2 Houston. “There is a time and a place. In my child’s classroom, during school hours, my child in the classroom? Not the time and place.”

Lackey-Thompson’s son is a junior at La Porte High School and was in class Tuesday when another student allegedly saw the teacher watching a pornographic video on a laptop. Her son said when the teacher stepped away from his desk one of the students captured video of the pornographic image on the teacher’s laptop, posted it to social media and reported it to the front office.

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

Administrators removed the teacher from the campus Tuesday morning and he will remain on paid administrative leave “until the matter is resolved,” according to a statement by La Porte High School.

Lackey-Thompson doesn’t believe the teacher should be allowed back in the classroom.

“How long has he been doing it?” Lackey-Thompson asked “How many other kids have seen it and didn’t say anything? If you feel comfortable enough to watch pornography in a classroom full of underage children this not the profession for you.”

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Continue reading Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

We decided to highlight former teachers who just so happen to be famous now and the actors and actresses that played them on television and in movies.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teacher On Paid Administrative Leave After Being Accused Of Watching Porn In Class was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close