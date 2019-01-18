CLOSE
Sony Music Finally Mutes R. Kelly, Dissolves Working Relationship With The Singer

The Pied Piper no longer appears on the RCA/Sony website.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Nearly two weeks after the eye-opening and disturbing docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” debuted on Lifetime, Sony Music has finally decided to mute the singer for good.

According to Variety, Sony Music has decided to dissolve its working relationship with R. Kelly. A source told the entertainment publication that “no external announcement of the move is planned in the immediate future.” However, Billboard reported that his name has been dropped from the RCA (owned by Sony) website.

No one from either Sony or the singer’s camp has released a statement on the issue.

It’s also unclear at the moment what this all means for R. Kelly’s upcoming album that is set to be released later this year.

Just this week, Sony faced a lot of public pressure to cut ties with the singer, who since the early 90s has been accused of sexual misconduct, pedophilia and rape. On Wednesday, #MuteRKelly protesters marched outside Sony’s Manhattan headquarters, along with multiple celebs including Lady Gaga, Amara La Negra, Nick Cannon and Meek Mill speaking out against the singer.

This news also comes after another woman has come forward claiming that R. Kelly sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, in a new interview with NBC’s Dateline, Tracy Sampson claims that the singer forced himself on her before coaxing her into a sexual relationship when she interned at Epic Records back i  1999. She was only 16-years-old at the time.

She said the “Ignition” singer asked her, “Can I kiss you?” Sampson recalled, “And I was like, ‘No,’” to which he responded, “‘Well, give me a hug.’ And then, like, when I gave him a hug he just started kissing me.”

Sampson said that she later felt as though she “was in love with him.”

The now-36-year-old added, “I just didn’t know what to do. Like, I didn’t know if this was normal. I didn’t know if this is how adults acted.”

It looks like it may finally be #TimesUp for the Pied Piper.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available. 

[caption id="attachment_2973214" align="alignleft" width="1064"] Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty[/caption] Last week, Lady Gaga joined the #MuteRKelly movement, apologizing for collaborating with the disgraced artist on a song Do What U Want (With My Body) in 2013. Now it's Amara La Negra and Nick Cannon blasting R. Kelly. The "Love & Hip Hop" Miami star recently told TMZ, "He should've been in jail along time ago. I don't even know how he's been out so long because just with that video that was a leak to many years ago – that was enough proof to… I think everybody has known." Meanwhile, Nick admitted that he while he worked with the singer knowing his alleged past, he now understands this was wrong. The "Wild N' Out" creator also blasted the entire music industry for being so complicit. "The entire industry was established and built by evil and predatorily [sic] spirits and male chauvinistic behavior," he wrote on social media. "And since the recent media outrage pertaining to @RKELLY I have realized that the REAL issue at hand is the ultimate lack of care and disrespect for our QUEENS." Since the debut of the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly," the duo has joined the growing list of former Kelly fans like Columbus Short (who recently came out as a sexual abuse survivor), Tank, Kerry Washington and rapper Meek Mill, who all agree time's up on the man who they now refer to as a monster. While many of Hollywood's finest denounce Kelly and his music, the "Pied Piper" recently celebrated a birthday surround by women who cheered as he sang Your Body Is Calling.

