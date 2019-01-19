6 reads Leave a comment
Regina King recently opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about how she made a point to avoid approaching celebrities she admires because they might destroy her perception of them.
The “If Beale Street Could Talk” star told Kimmel that her adoration for “A Star Is Born” actor Sam Elliott dates back decades. So she wasn’t about to let the moment pass to meet him at the recent Golden Globe Awards. Good thing, too.
“He was just so charming and so wonderful and even better than I hoped he would be in the moment,” she gushed.
VIDEO: Regina King Finally Met Her Celebrity Crush was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours